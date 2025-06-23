Cleanest Silluk village featured in NCERT book

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Jun: Silluk in Mebo circle of East Siang district, adjudged the cleanest village of the district thrice under the Chief Minister’s Award for cleanest village, has been mentioned in an NCERT book.

The village has been mentioned in Chapter 12 of the environmental studies subject for Class 3 under the heading ‘Taking Charge of Waste’.

“Heartiest congratulations to Silluk village and the people of Silluk! We are filled with immense pride and joy to share that Silluk village has been featured in the CBSE Class 3 EVS textbook (Chapter 12)! This means that students across the entire country will now learn about our beloved village – its journey, its values, and its achievements,” local MLA Oken Tayeng wrote on his social media handle.

“This is not just a local success – it’s a moment of national recognition for Arunachal Pradesh. A proud milestone for every resident of Silluk and the entire region!

“We truly appreciate the efforts of Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA) led by Kepang Nong Borang and his entire team and hard-working people of Silluk,” Tayeng wrote.

The MLA also remembered Kinni Singh, the then deputy commissioner of East Siang, whose committed efforts helped Silluk earn its place as the cleanest village.

“Silluk truly deserves this recognition. Let’s celebrate and share this achievement far and wide!” the MLA added.

Silluk’s journey to becoming a zero-waste village involved a collective declaration by residents, including GBs, gram panchayat members, and the village secretary, to reduce, recycle, and reuse waste. This commitment was crucial in transforming the village from a once-considered dirty to a model of cleanliness.

One of the key aspects of Silluk’s zero-waste initiative includes community involvement.

The village emphasizes community participation in waste management effort, waste reduction, recycling, and composting. Residents actively work on reducing waste generation, recycling materials, and composting organic waste.

Silluk serves as an inspiration for other villages in Arunachal to adopt similar sustainable waste management practices.

The success of the village demonstrates the potential for rural communities in Arunachal to embrace zero-waste practices and contribute to a more sustainable future.

When contacted, Swachh Silluk Abhiyan chairman Kepang Nong Borang said: “We are thrilled and honoured and this is a testament to the collective efforts of the community in championing environmental protection and cleanliness.”