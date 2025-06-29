APFA grants rights to SYDSAP to conduct Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sports & Youth Development Society of Arunachal Pradesh (SYDSAP), granting the latter the rights to organize the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League (INAL) under the new professional framework.

The MoU has been signed for the 6th season of INAL, to be held in October-November this year. This was informed by APFA general secretary Kipa Ajay.

The INAL started in 2017, named after the state’s football legend Indrajit Namchoom, who was the first Arunachali to represent India on an international stage.

Signed in late 2023, the MoU marks the beginning of a strategic overhaul to develop INAL into one of the most competitive and professionally run state-level football leagues in India.

The year 2024 was dedicated to preparation and infrastructure planning, while the revamped league is scheduled to go live in 2025.

As per the new format, ten franchise-based clubs (accepted on a first come, first served basis with 12 July, 2025 as deadline) from various zones of the state will compete for the title.

The organisers said that the initiative aims to build a “self-sustaining model for club owners and a career-oriented platform for aspiring footballers.”

“From now on, the league will focus on professionalism, technology infusion, live streaming and enhanced fan engagement,” Okit Paling, the chairman of the SDSAP said.

The league will be held from 2 October to 2 November at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia.

Future editions are planned to expand to multiple venues across the state, eventually incorporating a home-and-away fixture format to build strong local fan bases.

The SDSAP, a non-profit body, has assured that the league will maintain high standards and work towards creating the best state-level football league in the country.