Guv urges graduating docs to uphold principle of ‘service before self’

TRIHMS graduation ceremony

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik advised the graduating doctors of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS)to uphold the principle of ‘service before self’, stating that medicine is a moral calling as much as it is a profession.

Attending the graduation ceremony of the 2019 MBBS batch of the TRIHMS here on Saturday, the governor presented graduating certificates to 46 students, including 29 from Arunachal Pradesh.

Congratulating the graduates, the governor urged them to serve where they are needed the most, particularly in rural and underserved areas, and to remain lifelong learners, grounded in humility and guided by ethics.

“Real education begins now, beyond textbooks in hospital wards, health camps, and patient interactions,” he said, and encouraged the young doctors to “wield knowledge with humility, balance science with compassion, and let empathy be the foundation of your healing journey.”

Commending the TRIHMS for its role as a vital pillar of healthcare in Arunachal, the governor expressed appreciation for TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and the faculty members for their dedication in shaping the next generation of medical professionals.

Highlighting the Government of India’s healthcare vision under Viksit Bharat@2047, Parnaik stressed the need to align with national priorities by augmenting infrastructure, expanding rural outreach, and embracing technology in education.

Addressing the TRIHMS faculty members, the governor urged them to have a dual focus, ie, upgrading teaching infrastructure while nurturing compassionate, community-minded doctors. He also called for “mandatory rural rotations and stronger partnerships with local health systems to address the healthcare gap in remote areas.”

TRIHMS Principal Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya administered the oath to the graduating students of the 2019 MBBS batch.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof SK Nayak, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, and Dr Mika Umpo also spoke.

As toppers in the batch, Hage Sonya (2020-21), Tsering Pema (2021-22), Prem Lata (2022-23), Smile (2023-24) and Dr Badal Kumar Pandit (2024-25) received the Minoti Riba Memorial Gold Medal in Anatomy as topper of their batch in their respective years from the governor on the occasion. Resum Kamki (2020-21), Dibyadarshi Suman (2021-22), and Dr Phancha Wangsu (2024-25) received the Nirmali Taba Memorial Gold Medal in ENT. Dr Indira Moyong of the 2019-20 MBBS batch received the award as the topper in final year MBBS examination held in 2024.

Dr Angellie Kahmei and Dr Sushamanka Das received their diploma certificates in obstetrics and gynaecology, while Dr Animesh Namdeo and Dr Millo Apo received their diploma certificates in anaesthesiology. Dr Lenong Lego received the diploma certificate in radiodiagnosis and Dr Taru Tari received the diploma certificate in radiology from the governor. (Raj Bhavan)