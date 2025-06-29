Dukam advocates sustainable investment in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: “If you wish to build in India, Arunachal Pradesh is your launch pad. If you seek to invest in sustainability, we offer the greenest canvas. If you dream of bridging tradition with innovation, we welcome you with both hands,” said Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, addressing an investment and entrepreneurship workshop on the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme (UNNATI-2024) and other industrial investment schemes at the state banquet hall here on Saturday.

He added, “Let us come together to script the next chapter of

Arunachal’s growth – one that is inclusive, sustainable, and truly transformative.”

The workshop was organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The event witnessed the participation of over 300 aspiring entrepreneurs from across the state, along with banking officials, industry experts, consultants, HoDs, and other stakeholders.

The workshop aimed to unlock industrial growth in the Northeast by fostering B2B and B2G linkages, facilitating policy awareness, financial access, and digital onboarding for entrepreneurs.

Expressing confidence in Arunachal’s potential, Dukam stressed the need for regular dialogue between the government and entrepreneurs to transform the state from a consumer to a producer economy.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to building an investment-friendly ecosystem through progressive policies and infrastructure, he encouraged entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the workshop and equip themselves to thrive in an increasingly competitive industrial landscape.

Dukam’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai called upon the entrepreneurs to contribute towards building a truly ‘Viksit Arunachal’. Highlighting the state’s strategic location bordering Myanmar, Bhutan, and Tibet, Dr Chai said that with united efforts from all stakeholders, Arunachal can emerge as a gateway for trade and industry in the region.

He also noted the shift from the Government of India’s ‘Look East’ to ‘Act East’ policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged the participants to “leverage the momentum and make UNNATI-2024 a success on the ground.”

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta in his remarks underscored the importance of capitalizing on Arunachal’s strengths by promoting the secondary and tertiary sectors. He commended the organizers “for curating such a timely and significant event” and emphasized its role in realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

Industries Secretary Saugat Biswas also addressed the gathering, highlighting the opportunities embedded in the UNNATI-2024 scheme and elaborating the day’s agenda.

The workshop featured technical sessions on the UNNATI scheme, inter-departmental engagements with DPIIT representatives, experience-sharing forums, B2G meetings, and other allied activities aimed at strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Arunachal. (DIPR)