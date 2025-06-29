Landowners donate land for schools 

DOLLUNGMUKH, 28 Jun: Landowners here on Saturday agreed to voluntarily donate land for establishing schools – a significant step towardssecuring land possession certificates for the institutions.

This initiative marks a pioneering community-led effort in Dollungmukh to formalize school land ownership for the betterment of students’ education.

The development came about following a meeting convened here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Dollungmukh SDO Nabam Tarang, in the presence of Raga MLA Rotom Tebin, to

deliberate land-related issues concerning various schools in the area.

Headmasters, teachers in-charge, and faculty members from five schools – Government Secondary School, Dollungmukh; Paro Residential School; PS Sipu; UPS Dollungmukh; and Government Primary School, Tanio – were also present, along with the respective land donors of these schools.

Appreciating the noble gesture, MLA Tebin lauded the land donors and termed the initiative “a true example of grassroots development.”