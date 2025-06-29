ICAR-CITH and QUL fruits PVt Ltd partner to revolutionize temperate horticulture in North East

DIRANG, 28 Jun: The Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (ICAR) and leading temperate agri-technology firm QUL Fruits Pvt Ltd have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at ushering in a new era of temperate horticulture in NE states.

The collaboration was formally launched through a farmer-centric program held in CITH RS Dirang drawing participation from a wide spectrum of horticulture stakeholders.

A release from the ICAR-CITH, Dirang informed that the initiative is designed to introduce high-value temperate crops-particularly apples, kiwis, and persimmons-into the agricultural mainstream of the North East, using proven technologies and success models from the Kashmir valley.

During the event, local farmers were given an insightful demonstration on how advancements in apple cultivation have transformed horticulture in Kashmir, with the promise that similar transformations are possible across the hilly tracts of Arunachal Pradesh and surrounding states.

QUL Fruits Pvt Ltd has announced the opening of a dedicated extension and interaction center named QUL Gah. Located in the region, this QUL Gah will serve as a hub for cross-regional collaboration, enabling North Eastern farmers to directly interact with their Kashmiri counterparts. The platform is also expected to facilitate technology transfer, sharing of best practices, and ongoing training sessions.

QUL Fruits Pvt Ltd has also committed to inviting select farmer groups from Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining areas to visit Kashmir with the objective to expose them to real-world applications of innovative horticultural techniques and give them first-hand experience of the changes that have redefined apple farming in the Kashmir valley.

The launch workshop witnessed participation from senior scientists of the CITH regional station, Dr. Javid I.M, PS, Dr.Pradeepkumara N, scientist vegetable science, Dr. Supreetha B G, scientist, fruit science, Dirang; several farmer groups from Dirang and neighboring areas; and Junaid, business head of QUL Fruits Pvt Ltd for the North Eastern region.