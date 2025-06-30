2nd APP State Badminton Championship concludes

CHIMPU, 29 Jun: Head Constables Gulab Dorjee Namsa and Menyum Tacha, representing 2nd IRBn, Diyun, won the open doubles title of the 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Police State Badminton Championship-2025, which concluded at the 1st AAPBn headquarters here on 27 June.

Constable Oram Padung and MTS Ongjong Chamchang from 1st AAPBn, Chimpu were the runners-up.

Head Constable Tadu Maying, representing Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB) won the open singles title, while Head Constable Gulab Dorjee Namsa from 2nd IRBn, Diyun was the runner-up.

In the 50+ veteran doubles category, ICR DIGP Tume Amo and ASI (T) Monya Riba (ICR) won the title, defeating SI Tajik Yangfo and SI Bamin Grayu from 1st AAPBn, Chimpu, in the final.

SI Tajik Yangfo from 1st AAPBn, Chimpu won the veteran (50+) singles title, while DSP Kalum Pait was the runner-up in this category.

The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 50 players, representing various district police units and battalions across the state.

IGP Tusar Taba, who is also the vice president of APPSCB, congratulated the winners and lauded all participants for their energetic involvement.

He commended the APPSCB for organizing the event smoothly and professionally. Taba assured that the next edition of the championship would be held in a more effective and grander way, encouraging increased participation and wider representation.