Meritorious students, sportspersons felicitated

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 29 Jun: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination (2024-25) toppers from East Siang district, as well as arm-wrestlers from the district who won medals in the recently held national-level arm-wrestling championship, were felicitated in a function organized by the Bogong Banngo Kebang (BBK) here on Sunday.

The meritorious students of Class 12 who were felicitatedincluded Polo Yomso (91.80%), Ponung Lego (89.40%), Gumin Tamut (87.60%), Lee Dorjee Tamang (86%), Kide Kakki (85.20%), Lisa Saroh (84.80%), Kaman Paron (84%), Gegul Borang (83.80%), Christy Taloh (82.40%), Narmi Mongku (81.40%), and Ponung Tamuk (81.20%).

The Class 10 toppers who were felicitated included Dikon Borang (88.20%), Piyush Deb (88.20%), Katon Tayeng (87.20%), Roshni Narzary (83.60%), Yamang Yangda (83.40%), Imem Sora (83%), Teresa Perme (81.80%), Jomoty Tair (76.80%), Binam Taku (76.20%), and Ayin Gamno (74.60%).

The arm-wrestlers felicitated were Min Doming, Lenzing Mibang and Remdo Gao.

The event was attended by MLA Tapi Darang and Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani.

Speaking at the event, the MLA expressed concern over the rising unemployment rate among youths and advised the students to build strong foundation through education. He also encouraged the students to learn and preserve local dialects.

Darang also expressed concern over shortage of experienced teachers, and called for serious reforms in the education sector. He lauded the BBK’s consistent efforts and praised the students for their hard work and achievements.

Describing students as future of the nation, the deputy commissioner encouraged the parents to invest time with their children. She announced that CBSE toppers will be given an opportunity to spend a day in the DC’s chamber to understand leadership, decision-making, and administrative responsibilities.

BBK president Basalung Jamoh advised the students to show respect to teachers and elders. He also expressed concern over the rising cases of drug abuse among youthsin the district.

BBK general secretary Onom Perme acknowledged the crucial role of parents and teachers in students’ success. He reaffirmed the BBK’s commitment to fostering a community that values education and tradition.

The event was sponsored by pre-independence business families of Pasighat market.