Niausa parents build makeshift anganwadi centre

[ Abo Monwangham ]

NIAUSA, 29 Jun: The parents of pre-nursery students in Niausa village in Longding district have voluntarily constructed a makeshift building for the 5th anganwadi centre using their own resources – showcasing a powerful example of community spirit and grassroots initiative in early childhood care.

Since 2018, the centre has been running from the private residence of dedicated anganwadi worker Banshu Shangham. Despite minimal space and no official infrastructure, she continued to teach young children through songs, rhymes, and interactive activities, assisted by her helper Nachat Khangham.

Over the years, increasing enrolment added to the challenge of managing children within the limited space of her home. This year alone, 25 students are enrolled at the centre. Moved by her commitment and aware of the constraints she faced, the parents convened a meeting and collectively decided to construct a separate kutcha structure within Shangham’s own compound.

Expressing her heartfelt appreciation, Shangham said, “I had been struggling to manage the ever-increasing enrolment of students each year. Until recently, I was accommodating two anganwadi centres together in my house, with more than 30 to 40 children, assisted by workers from the other centres. But due to space constraints, the other centre had to be shifted out. This year, I have 25 children enrolled under my care. I sincerely express my gratitude to all the parents for understanding my situation and for coming together to build this separate building – for me and for our children.”

Gram Panchayat Chairperson Jasha Manham lauded the initiative, calling it a model of community-led development. He noted that none of the four anganwadi centres in Niausa currently have dedicated buildings. Three old structures built in the early 1990s are now damaged beyond use, and two centres are temporarily housed together in a small building constructed under the MGNREGA, which remains insufficient.

Though several proposals for new buildings have been submitted, the village has yet to receive any formal sanction. In this context, the villagers’ collective effort stands as an inspiring example of what communities can achieve when united by purpose and care for their children’s future.