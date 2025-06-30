National Statistics Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The Economics and Statistics Department celebrated the National Statistics Day at the state banquet hall here on Sunday.

The day is observed to honour the birth anniversary of Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, considered the father of Indian statistics.

RGU Vice Chancellor (i/c) SK Nayak in his address expressed appreciation for the field officers, saying that field officers play a crucial role in raising public awareness about the importance of statistics in socioeconomic planning and policy formulation for national development.

“They are instrumental in organizing events like seminars, quiz shows, and debates, particularly at the local level, to educate citizens, especially the younger generation, about the significance of statistical data,” he said.

Economics and Statistics Director Bebing Meguhighlighted the significant contributions of Prof Mahalanobis, noting his development of theMahalanobis distance and his role as a member of India’s first planning commission.

Stressing the importance of accurate statistical data, he emphasized its crucial role in achievingdevelopmental goals, and suggested creating awareness among people of the state.

The director reiterated the importance of reliable data for informed policymaking, especially as India marks 75 years of NSS surveys that shape socioeconomic strategies.

The event included prize distribution to the winners of easy writing competition which was conductedearlier for college, higher secondary and secondary school students.

A book titled National Sample Survey Report on Village-level Development Indicator-2022 was also released on the occasion.

In Upper Subansiri district, the Economics and Statistics Department celebrated the National Statistics Day at the panchayat hall in Daporijo.

In his address, Economics and Statistics Assistant Director Taniam Dagiam highlighted the importance of statistics in planning and development. EAC Taya Yullu launched the publication ‘Upper Subansiri at a Glance’, showcasing key data and insights about the district.

A presentation on the life and contributions of Prof Mahalanobis was delivered by SI Dikjum Raksap, underscoring his pioneering role in shaping India’s statistical system and planning processes.

Yullu in her address emphasized the need for data-driven development, and encouraged students to cultivate a scientific temperament. DFCSO Duyu Lampong and Town Middle School Headmaster Loja Dignium also spoke.

Students from Town Middle School, Daporijo, presented a patriotic song.

A prize distribution ceremony for an essay writing competition was also held. The winners were Aken Natam (1st), Israful Sheik (2nd), and Tapi Riba (3rd).(DIPR, with input from DIPRO)