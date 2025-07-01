YMCR interns conduct IEC campaign on responsible waste mgmt

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Interns from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) conducted a door-to-door information, education and communication (IEC) campaign on source segregation of waste, reaching a total of 150 residents across various township areas in the capital region, including Chandranagar, Abo Tani Colony, F and G Sectors, Niti Vihar, Kime Pakka Colony, and IG Park area.

The initiative, supervised by YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni, was organized in collaboration with the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

The campaign involved students from two colleges: five fourth-semester political science students from Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Lekhi- Dari Yaniam, Tadar Anjila, Tadar Omo, Tadar Nini, and Engam Riram – and two fourth-semester education students from Government College Doimukh – Kabak Tayye and Kabak Tach.

The interns visited households and commercial establishments, educating residents on the importance of segregating waste at the source.

During their outreach, the students distributed pamphlets detailing types of waste, proper segregation methods, and disposal techniques.

They emphasized the environmental consequences of unsegregated waste and highlighted the distinctions between dry, wet, and domestic hazardous waste.

Residents were encouraged to dispose of non-recyclable dry waste through the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) garbage trucks, manage wet waste, such as food scraps and organic materials, at home through composting, and give away recyclable waste, such as paper, plastic, and metal, to local scrap dealers for proper recycling.

The interns also addressed the issue of improper waste disposal, urging residents not to dump household waste into nearby rivers. They explained the causes and impacts of pollution, advocating responsible waste management to protect the environment.