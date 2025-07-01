CM inaugurates integrated sanitary complex-cum-cafeteria in W/Kameng

BOMDILA, 30 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated an integrated sanitary complex-cum-cafeteria in West Kameng district, marking a significant step towards enhancing public amenities for tourists and travellers.

The West Kameng district administration has set up a total of six integrated sanitary complex-cum-cafeterias at key strategic locations across the district at Nechiphu Tunnel, Bomdila Pass, Munna Camp, Shergaon, Balemu, and Sela Tunnel.

West Kameng district lies along the crucial BCT and OKSRT roads, which serve as lifelines to Tawang -the most visited tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite the heavy tourist influx, amenities along the nearly 200 km to 250 km hilly stretch are minimal, making the 8-10 hour journey challenging for travellers. The lack of basic facilities had long been a concern for both tourists and the local administration.

The newly inaugurated complexes are expected to fill this gap by providing safe and hygienic toilet facilities, along with refreshment areas serving local cuisines, thereby promoting local food culture and improving the overall visitor experience.

These facilities are expected to significantly boost tourism in both West Kameng and Tawang districts, while also easing the long and arduous journey of tourists on the BCT and the OKSRT routes.

Each cafeteria has been handed over to local unemployed youth under a 5-year memorandum of understanding (MoU), generating employment and uplifting the local economy.

This innovative project is the brainchild of West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, and has been successfully implemented with funding support from the untied fund. (DIPRO)