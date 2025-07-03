ICR DC issues traffic advisory

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: The office of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory, restricting the movement of pedestrians on the footpath along the civil secretariat wall and parking of vehicles in the area in between the footpath and NH 415 for a distance of 100 metres from the secretariat’s main gate to the end of the secretariat wall with immediate effect.

The order has been issued after the DC’s office received inf-ormation from the PWD Capital Division-A executive engineer regarding numerous cracks that have developed on the boundary wall of the civil secretariat near NH 415, posing significant risk to life and property, especially to vehicles stationed at the base of the wall bordering NH 415.

The advisory will remain in effect till the defects are rectified by the executing department.

The DC’s office has further directed the Itanagar superintendent of police (traffic) to set up a barricade in the area, while the PWD Capital Division-A EE has been directed to display banners on said stretch of the road.