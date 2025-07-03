Tedir selected as chairman of KKFI ethics committee

NEW DELHI, 2 Jul: Former minister Taba Tedir has been selected as the chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

During the annual general meeting of the KKFI held here on Wednesday, a new executive body was elected and selected. Advocate Puto Bui, who is the general secretary of the Kho Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh (KKAAP), has been elected as an executive member of KKFI for the 2025-29 session.

S Mittal has been elected as president, while Umkar Singh has been elected as general secretary of the KKFI, respectively.

Tedir is the president of the KKAAP and the president of the Arunachal Olympic Association, while Puto Bui is the chairman of the North East Kho Kho Association.