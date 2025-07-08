Cleanliness drive organized

RIDDI, 7 Jul: The Ane Yane Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MPCS), in collaboration with the All Riddi Youth Association (ARYA), organized a cleanliness drive in Riddi village last Saturday.

The participants engaged in thorough cleaning of debris, moss, and accumulated waste. The initiative not only helped restore the cleanliness and aestheticsof the locality but also served as a platform to spread awareness about environmental responsibility and public hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the Ane Yane MPCS expressed gratitude to the ARYA and all the volunteers for their active involvement. “Such collaborative efforts are crucial in building a cleaner and healthier community. We hope to continue organizing similar drives in the future,” he said.

The All Riddi Youth Association emphasized the importance of youths’ involvement in developmental and social causes. It called upon other neighbouring communities to undertake similar initiatives for sustainable village development.