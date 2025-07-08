MLA hands over pickup vehicle, testing kit to KVK

ANINI, 7 Jun: A pickup vehicle and a soil testing kit were handed over to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in Dibang Valley district by MLA Mopi Mihu, in the presence of Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, on Monday.

The MLA in his address stated that the vehicle would serve as a crucial logistical asset for the KVK team, enabling improved mobility for conducting field visits, delivering training, distributing inputs, and implementing outreach programmes in remote and far-flung villages of the district.

With the formal handover of a soil testing kit, the first soil testing mini-lab will be established in Anini. The initiative will enable local farmers to assess soil health, PH levels, and nutrient composition on-site,thus reducing input costs and boosting crop productivity by guiding farmers in the proper application of fertilizers based on accurate soil diagnostic.

KVK Head Dr Tsedar Wangmu also spoke. (DIPRO)