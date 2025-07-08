Mein exhorts youths to strive for excellence

NAMSAI, 7 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein encouraged youths to continue striving for excellence and to be guided by sincerity and discipline in their endeavours.

“The Government of Arunachal Pradesh remains steadfast in its commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment through the APSSB. In this era of intense competition , I urge youths to pursue their goals with unwavering dedication,” Mein said, attending the 3rd annual felicitation programme organized by the

All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) here on Monday.

The event celebrated the academic, sporting, cultural, and social accomplishments of the Tai Khamti and Singpho youths.

Young achievers from the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities in games and sports, gold medallists in academic, toppers in state and CBSE board examinations, and those excelled in the fields such as film and fashion were felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing the young achievers, Mein said that their accomplishments are a source of pride not only for their families but for the entire community.

The deputy chief minister also lauded the efforts of student body, headed by its president Branglin Injo and general secretary Chau Suphita Manjeykhun, for their efforts in promoting youth empowerment and community development.

The programme was attended by ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, Namsai DC CR Khampa, SP Sange Thinley, Chongkham ADC K Tikhak, and ZPM Chau Jenia Namchoom, along with community leaders from the TKSC, SDS, TKDS, and a vibrant gathering of youths. (DCM’s PR Cell)