Privilege committee holds sittings

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: The 3rd and 4th sittings of the Privilege Committee of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly were held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor at the assembly conference hall.

During the 3rd sitting, the committee heard the witnesses, including officers from the Rural Works Department (RWD) and members of the local public, in connection with the breach of privilege motion moved by Bameng MLA Kumar Waii against RWD Rupa Circle SE NL Kamin.

In the 4th sitting, the committee examined a breach of privilege motion moved by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering. After carefully examining the matter, the committee resolved to proceed with an investigation into it.

Members present included MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Puinnyo Apum, Hayeng Mangfi, and Hage Appa. Also present were Additional Advocate General Ninong Ratan, along with Legislative Assembly Secretary Tadar Meena and Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang. (Speaker’s PR Cell)