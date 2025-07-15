Singhal delivers motivational talk at NERIST

NIRJULI, 14 Jul: Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal delivered a motivational talk during the ongoing NERIST student induction programme here on Monday.

The session was not only motivational but also highly interactive, allowing students to engage directly with Singhal. She shared personal anecdotes, insights from her professional journey, and practical advice on overcoming challenges, setting goals, and cultivating a mindset of growth and service.

“Her emphasis on inclusivity, courage, and the value of hard work resonated deeply with the audience,” the NERIST informed in a release.

UHV Cell member Dr Nabam Teyi and its coordinator Dr Akbari Jahan also spoke.

“Singhal, who secured all-India rank 1 in the civil services examination in 2014, has become a national icon and a symbol of resilience. Her story is one of determination, having cleared the UPSC examination multiple times before joining the Indian Administrative Service, breaking stereotypes along the way,” Dr Jahan said.

The event was attended not only by the fresh batch of students and faculty members, but also by several senior officials of the institute, including NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, Academic Dean Prof Sarsing Gao, Administration Dean Prof M Chandrasekaran, NEE Chairman Prof RK Prasad, among others, the release said.