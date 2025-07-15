Army dedicates outdoor gym to villagers

PASIGHAT, 14 Jul: The Indian Army has dedicated an outdoor gym to the residents of Namsing village in East Siang district.

The project, executed under Operation Sadbhavna, was handed over during a ceremony attended by local dignitaries, village elders, students, and both serving and retired military personnel.

The combined efforts of serving and retired personnel have been instrumental in transforming Namsing into one of the most progressive and prosperous villages in the region.

Operation Sadbhavna is a flagship initiative of the Indian Army, designed to foster trust, harmony, and constructive engagement with local communities, particularly in border and remote areas.

The newly inaugurated outdoor gym represents a valuable addition to the village’s infrastructure. It is envisioned as a space that will promote physical fitness among youths and adults alike while serving as a vibrant hub for social cohesion and community interaction.

In conjunction with the inauguration, a tree plantation drive was organised, which witnessed enthusiastic participation of villagers, students, and Army personnel. (DIPRO)