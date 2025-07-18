Bogong Banggo villages perform traditional ritual for monsoon rain

[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 17 Jul: A special traditional ritual called ‘Mogum’ was performed at the Tigra-Mirbuk community hall here in East Siang district on Wednesday, bringing together people from 22 villages under the Bogong Banggo unit as dry season prevails in the area as the area continues to experience dry weather.

This age-old ritual is believed to please the rain deities. Villagers state that by offering prayers and performing these customs, they hope for good monsoon rains and a successful farming season.

The ceremony took place at the meeting point of two local streams – Sibo and Sipi – a spot considered sacred by the community.

From Rengging to Berung, all village units took part in the event, showing unity and faith in their shared traditions. Local MLA Tapi Darang also joined the gathering, supporting the community and its cultural beliefs.

Bogong Banggo Kebang president Basalung Jamoh said, “It’s saddening to experience a drought,specifically when the season of cropping has arrived already. This ritual performed by the Bogong Banggo Kebang is not only for the welfare of our Adi people but for all the local units. We wish a prosperous cultivation for everyone. This ritual of the Adi community not only reflects the people’s strong connection with nature but also their deep respect for the traditions passed down through generations.”