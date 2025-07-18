Students sit on floor, edn commissioner seeks reports on furniture

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Following the photo story of children studying on the floor in a classroom without desks and benches at the Government Primary School in Lanka in Namsai district, which was published by this daily on 2 June, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak on Wednesday sought detailed report on the furniture supplied in the last three years.

“It has come to my notice that furniture supplied under the ISSE/Samagra Shiksha scheme to various schools across Arunachal Pradesh – though dispatched from the state level as per Project Approval Board (PAB) approvals – has not been properly installed or, in many cases, not received by the intended schools,” Tak said.

The commissioner added that the matter has attracted public attention through photographs and reports in various media, particularly The Arunachal Times (2 July, 2025edition), highlighting the absence or improper installation of furniture in several schools.

“The issue is of serious concern and warrants immediate action. In light of the above, the following instructions are hereby issued for strict compliance,” Tak stated.

He directed the ISSE/Samagra Shiksha state project director and deputy state project director to submit a detailed, school-wise report on furniture supplied during the last three years, specifying the quantity, date of supply, and current installation status, within seven days from the date of the issuing of the order.

He also directed all the DDSEs to conduct a thorough cross-verification at the school level to ascertain the status of the supplied furniture in the last three years and submit a verified, school-wise report on the actual receipt and installation of furniture within a period of seven days.

“The reports from both the SPD office and the DDSEs are to be submitted to the directorate without fail within the stipulated timeframe. Non-compliance with this order will be viewed seriously and may attract disciplinary action,” the commissioner iterated.