3rd Independence Cup Football Tournament begins

PASIGHAT, 27 Jul: The 3rd Independence Cup Football Tournament (ICFT), 2025 began at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on Sunday.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong, who kicked off the tournament along with Geku Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang, advised the players to seize the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents, while maintaining discipline, fair play, team spirit and healthy competition.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as one of the best performing states in the sports arena in the Northeast and the country. He lauded the initiative of the organizers to provide a platform for the rural youths to showcase their talents. Moyong expressed hope that many young football talents will be discovered during the course of the tournament.

Panyang stressed on discipline and fair play as the true mark of sportsmanship, while lauding the effort to channel the youths’ energy through positive activities like games and sports.

Councillor Oyin Gao assured to sponsor the award for the best disciplined team. He also expressed hope that the inter-village grassroots-level competition would encourage more players in sports.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba advised the youths to play games and sports to stay physically fit, and shun drugs.

Three matches (Motum vs Berung, Rani vs Yemsing, Miglung vs Kiyit) were played on the inaugural day.

According to the organizer, 40 teams are participating in the tournament, organized under the aegis of the East Siang District Football Association. (DIPRO)