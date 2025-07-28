Police and court need to act promptly

Roing has been rocked by a series of sexual assaults on women and children. Recently the town was in the news after a man was alleged to have assaulted several schoolchildren, all below the age of 8 years, in a private school. While the man was subsequently lynched, recently the Roing police said it solved two back-to-back POCSO cases, arresting the alleged accused, identified as Joni Perme from Parbuk.

The accused allegedly raped two minor girls in a span of less than two weeks.

The police must make sure that cases are investigated thoroughly, so the courts do not find loopholes.

The court too should be prompt in awarding sentences, so that no one is emboldened to commit such heinous crimes in the future. Many a time, courts as well as police have been found unable to take forward cases because of various intricacies, leading to the granting of bail. While Arunachali society at large must introspect why crimes unheard of before are occurring in our own backyards, the police and courts must do their jobs flawlessly and promptly, so that no child suffers.