Indian Army conducts ‘Drone Prahaar’ exercise

RAYANG, 27 Jul: The Indian Army at the military station here in East Siang district on Sunday conducted ‘Exercise Drone Prahar’, an advanced military drill designed to validate the integration of drone technology into tactical operations.

Conducted under realistic operational conditions and observed by General Officer Commanding of the Spear Corps, Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar, the exercise showcased effective deployment of drones for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, real-time sensor-to-shooter links, and precision targeting throughout the tactical and operational layers of the battlefield.

“A primary objective was to enhance command reach and situational awareness for

tactical commanders through layered surveillance and support for dynamic decision-making,” according to an Indian Army release.

The exercise also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration, including airspace deconfliction, secure communications, and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services. (DIPRO)