Guv inaugurates tribal girls’ hostel at AUS

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik on Saturday inaugurated a 72-room Krishna Kumari Tribal Girls’ Hostel at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai. The governor had laid its foundation on 19 March last year.

The hostel has been built at a cost of Rs 6 crore. It comprises 68 twin-sharing rooms and four 4 single-occupancy rooms, offering safe, hygienic, and fully-equipped boarding facilities.

The hostel will provide uninterrupted Wi-Fi, 24-hour power backup, and a secure environment to ensure that students from the tribal communities of the Northeast can pursue their education with focus and peace of mind.

Visiting the newly inaugurated boarding facilities, the governor lauded the university authority for its high-quality construction and thoughtful design.

Parnaik opined that by providing a secure and nurturing space, the hostel facility would help remove barriers like distance, safety, or economic hardship, which often prevent young tribal girls from continuing their education.

The governor also distributed laptops to 55 students from various courses who demonstrated exceptional academic performance.

While congratulating the students who received laptops, the governor said that a laptop is a key to knowledge, and advised the students to treat it as a genuine friend, guide, and philosopher, as it would enrich their knowledge and improve their articulation.

The laptop distribution was part of the university’s ‘students and alumni upgrade programme’, aimed at supporting academic excellence and digital empowerment. (Raj Bhavan)