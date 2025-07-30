Assam evicts illegal settlers; parties urge GoAP to be alert to influx

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: With the Assam government conducting a major eviction drive across the state’s six districts, there are growing fears that evicted persons might enter other Northeastern states that share a border with Assam.

The Nagaland government has already issued an advisory to the bordering districts to keep a strict vigil, so that displaced people cannot cross into the state following the eviction drive. States like Manipur and Meghalaya have also issued alerts in this regard.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the evicted people came from places such as Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri, Barpeta, Hojai, Nagaon, and Morigaon, as well as from other states, including West Bengal and Bihar. They had mostly occupied forest land.

The National People’s Party’s (NPP) Arunachal unit has urged the government of Arunachal to take urgent measures to ensure that evicted people do not enter Arunachal.

NPP national general secretary (org) Paknga Bage called upon the government to set up special check gates and also constitute a special task force (STF) in this regard. “Arunachal Pradesh is very vulnerable and has been facing the illegal migrants issue for a long time. So, the state needs proper and timely action like coordinated efforts by the administrationand the police force, constituting an STF, developinga migrant data tracking and monitoring system, and increasing surveillance,” said Bage.

He said also that the NPP supports the eviction drive being conducted by the Assam government. “Those illegally settled in reserved forest land have to be evicted at any cost, and the Assam government is doing the right thing. These illegal settlers are not even indigenous citizens of Assam. The Arunachal government can learn from Assam and take strong measures against illegal immigrants staying in the state,” said Bage.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said it is closely monitoring the full-swing eviction drive currently underway in Assam, targeting illegal settlers. APCC president Bosiram Siram, talking to this daily, said that the Congress party fully supports any lawful initiative to safeguard national security and the demographic balance of the region.

“We are also deeply concerned about the possible spillover impact this drive may have on Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the vulnerable districts sharing porous borders with Assam. In light of this developing situation, the APCC urges the Arunachal Pradesh government to remain alert and take preemptive steps to ensure that illegal immigrants do not find entry or settlement routes within our state boundaries,” said Siram.

The APPCC also suggested a series of measures in this regard.

“The state government should strengthen interstate border outposts and check gates, and improve coordination with the Assam Police to monitor potential infiltration routes. Also, activate special task forces in sensitive border districts such as Papum Pare, Lower Siang, and Namsai, and conduct random verification drives in vulnerable zones,” said Siram.

Further, he said that the government should encourage local GBs, panchayat members, and civil society organisations to report any suspicious movement and support the administration in maintaining demographic integrity. He also suggested to the state government to seek additional support from central paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, and the Ministry of Home Affairs to strengthen border security and prevent illegal entry.

While supporting the move for protection of territorial integrity and demographic security, the Congress cautioned the BJP-led governments in Assam and Arunachal against politicising or communalising this issue for electoral gain.