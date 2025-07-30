GB under suspension for opposition to SUMP

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Tator Tapak, the gaon bura (GB) of Parong-II in Siang district, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the district administration, citing the Assam Frontier Administration of Justice Regulation Act, 1945, for opposing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) study to make way for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The DA in its order stated that the decision to suspend him has been taken for participating in a protest against the proposed pre-feasibility report for the SUMP. The suspension comes after an official directive was issued in June, requesting him to explain his role in the protest against the study within a stipulated time of one month. The DA said that his response to the earlier notice has been found unsatisfactory and considered unbecoming of a GB.

The DA in its order stated that villagers had lodged an additional complaint on 26 July, alleging that Tapak was creating disharmony among the residents of Parong-II.

“Gaon burahs are government-appointed officials working under the district administration as per the Assam Frontier Administration of Justice Regulation Act. Under relevant government guidelines, the deputy commissioner holds the authority to suspend or dismiss any HGB and GB whose performance is found unsatisfactory,” the order issued on 29 July read.

During the suspension period, the GB has been barred from performing any duties or attending village- and banggo-level meetings in his capacity as gaon burah until further notice.

Several GBs were served notices for their opposition to the project in December last year too. Many of the gaon buras and gaon buris have been leading the opposition to the project, as well as its pre-feasibility report assessment and proposed deployment of the Army to pave way for the study of the project.

There has been strong opposition to the proposed national project in the Siang valley, resulting in several protests over the past two years.