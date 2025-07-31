Heavy rains likely in most parts of Arunachal over next 2 days

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely in most parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next two days, the IMD said.

Papum Pare, Lohit, and West Siang would be among the most-affected districts, it said on Wednesday.

The IMD cautioned that the intense spell of rain may lead to poor visibility, disruption of road traffic due to waterlogging, and uprooting of trees, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

There is a strong likelihood of flooding in low-lying regions and increased chances of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods, particularly in hilly terrain, it said.

Power and communication lines could be affected by broken tree branches, while standing crops, especially in agricultural and horticultural fields, may suffer damage due to prolonged rain and gusty winds, it added.

The IMD urged the people to avoid travel in flood-prone areas, stay away from landslide-prone zones, and remain indoors during thunderstorms to avoid lightning-related injuries.

The other districts likely to be affected are Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Changlang, and Tirap. (PTI)