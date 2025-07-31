All 3 Pahalgam terrorists killed: HM

NEW DELHI, 30 Jul: Families of Pahalgam attack victims and many other people wanted the three terrorists to be shot in their heads and they met the same fate in Operation Mahadev, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House, Shah said during investigations the identity of the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba’s hand in Pahalgam attack as all three belonged to this terror outfit.

He stated that such barbaric crime never happened where religion was asked before killing people in front of women and children. (PTI)