A note of gratitude

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express heartfelt appreciation for West Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Mamu for her visionary leadership and tireless efforts in transforming the old district library in Aalo into the newly inaugurated Aalo Literary and Cultural Centre (ALCC).

What was once an underutilized space has now been beautifully revamped into a modern, vibrant hub of ideas and innovation. Thanks to the CSR funding from Nabkisan, a subsidiary of the NABARD, this initiative now stands as a model of how public infrastructure can be revitalized to benefit the community – especially the youths.

The ALCC is not just a library. It is a creative space with work pods for entrepreneurs and digital nomads, a coffee corner to encourage dialogue and reflection, a mini stage for performances and events, and a fully air-conditioned environment that welcomes learners, artists, thinkers, and dreamers alike.

As a proud citizen of Aalo, I sincerely thank the district administration, Nabkisan, and all stakeholders who made this transformation possible. The ALCC is more than a facility – it is a promise to our youths, a platform for ideas, and a symbol of hope.

May this initiative inspire similar transformations across Arunachal Pradesh.

Bage Kamsi,

Aalo,

West Siang district