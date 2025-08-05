Gross anomalies in selection ratio

Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the APPSC towards the gross anomalies observed in the ratio of candidates selected for each post in civil and agriculture engineering vis-à-vis electrical, mechanical, electronic & communication and computer science engineering in the recently declared recruitment test results of AESE-2025.

As per the results the following observation can be made:

1) In electrical engineering, 195 candidates have been selected for 18 posts, which means that 10.8 candidates will compete for each post.

2) Similarly, in mechanical engineering, 97 candidates have qualified for nine posts, ie, 10.8 candidates for each post and for electronics and communication.

3) In computer science engineering, 32 candidates have qualified for three posts, ie, 10.7 candidates for each post.

3) However, in the case of civil and agriculture engineering, the ratio is abnormal and is much less than that of the abovementioned departments, despite being the same examination and the largest number of applicants also coming from civil engineering. In this case, only 1,255 candidates have been selected for 136 posts, which means that 9.22 candidates will compete for every single post.

Now my questions to the commission are:

a) Is it justified in any way to adopt different selection ratio criteria for the same examination? b) Is it not indicating that there is some foul play involved to favour some candidates? c) Otherwise what’s the logic behind adopting different yardsticks in the same examination?

The commission must come forward and clarify the selection criteria adopted immediately, because such arbitrary act has snatched the opportunity of many hardworking candidates who otherwise would have qualified for the mains examination. It’s our right to know the reality and any dilly-dallying tactics could invite legal trouble and complete halt on the examination process.

An aspirant