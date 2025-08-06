Arunachal on high alert as rain, thunderstorms set to intensify

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The meteorological centre here has issued a series of weather alerts for the next five days as Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a fresh spell of widespread rain and thunderstorms across districts with the monsoon picking up pace.

According to a report from the IMD issued on Tuesday, several districts, including East Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, and Papum Pare, have been placed under yellow alert, advising residents to stay prepared for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

East Kameng is also likely to experience hail, while heavy showers have been predicted over West Kameng and Upper Subansiri.

Most other districts, including Siang, Kurung Kumey, and Tawang, are expected to receive scattered rain and thunderstorms with a high probability of occurrence. Fairly widespread rainfall is forecasted for Namsai, West Siang, and East Kameng.

The weather activity is expected to persist over the coming days, with fluctuating intensity.

On Wednesday, a yellow alert remains in effect for several districts due to anticipated thunderstorms and moderate to heavy showers.

By 7 August, weather conditions are forecast to intensify in the eastern part of the state, with Changlang and Longding placed under orange alert, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall.

The alert level remains elevated on 8 August, particularly in western and southeastern districts such as West Kameng, Papum Pare, and Lohit, which may experience heavy to very heavy rain.

On 9 August, the system is likely to shift slightly eastward, with continued rainfall expected across central and eastern belts, including Changlang, Namsai, and Longding.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant, follow weather updates, and adhere strictly to safety advisories.

The active monsoon conditions also bring increased risk of flashfloods, waterlogging, and landslides in susceptible zones, the report added. (PTI)