AR clears road blockage

NOGLO, 5 Aug: Assam Rifles (AR) jawans cleared a major road blockage between Noglo village and Lazu in Tirap district on Tuesday, restoring vital connectivity for the villagers.

The route, crucial for civilian movement and access to essential services, had been rendered impassable due to landslides and accumulation of debris. Responding to the situation, AR personnel, in close coordination with the local community, restored road connectivity, bringing much-needed relief to the affected villagers.

The villages commended the efforts of the AR, acknowledging their unwavering commitment towards public welfare and connectivity in remote and difficult terrains. (DIPRO)