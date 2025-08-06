NERIST team defeats RGU Officers’ Club in futsal friendly

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) played their second friendly futsal match at a floodlit futsal arena in Nirjuli on 4 August as part of the month-long 79th Independence Day celebration.

The NERIST staff team defeated the RGU Officers’ Club (RGUOC) team by 5-3 goals, RGU Joint Director Dr David Pertin informed in a release.

Toko Shama and YT Tarin scored two goals each for the winning team, while Suraj Adhikari netted one.

For the RGU team, Dr Nani Tamang Jose, Takio Agung and Tai Nima scored one goal each.

This was the second match in the series of three. Earlier, in the first league match, the RGUOC team had defeated the NERIST team by 9-5 goals.

The last and final league match will be played in the last part of the month.

RGUOC team captain Dr Nani Tamang Jose said that winning and losing are part and parcel of any game.”What matters is the camaraderie among the sister academic institutions of higher learning, furthering the wholesome medium of coming together, adding colours to the Independence Day celebrations of the great country India,” Dr Jose, who is the joint registrar (academics) of RGU, said.

The goalkeeper vice-captain of the RGUOC team, Dr David Pertin said that “such matches are organized to instil a spirit of bonhomie, and the game reflected how sports could strengthen the institutional bonds.”

The RGU’s joint registrar informed that the RGUOC team will play a football match with the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on the eve of Independence Day at the latter’s football turf as part of the I-Day celebration.

Captain of the NERIST staff team and NERIST Assistant Registrar Toko Shama opined that it is always inspiring to share the field with fellow educators and play as equals with a competitive yet positive mindset.

Veteran and ardent player of the NERIST, Prof Sarsing Gao, a professor in electrical engineering and also the dean of academic, said that “futsal is more than a game as it builds teamwork and keeps us connected beyond our academic roles.”