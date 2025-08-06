Awareness generation activity organized

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 5 Aug: An ‘awareness generation activity’ on various types of disasters was organized by the West Kameng District Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the 12th Battalion NDRF, at Modern School here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, teachers and non-teaching staff, Battalion ASI Rinchin Khandu explained that disasters are classified into two types: natural and manmade. “While we cannot prevent unforeseen disasters, we can be prepared to minimize life-threatening risks by training to handle such situations effectively,” he said.

He spoke on safety protocols to be followed during an earthquake at school; the role of teachers and senior students; seeking safe shelter; understanding the duration of aftershocks; evacuation procedures, headcounts, search and rescue operations, and administering first aid.

The programme also covered landslides, floods, fire accidents, other medical emergencies, and the administration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The NDRF team will continue to conduct such awareness sessions at other schools in the district in the coming days.