Police arrest two in drug bust, seize suspected heroin

KHONSA, 8 Aug: Two women were arrested and suspected heroin seized from their possession during a raid conducted by the Tirap police at Pinewood Colony here on Thursday.

The alleged accused have been identified as Somcha Kongkang and Somcha Lamkhu.

Acting on an input, a team of the Tirap police, led by Khonsa PS OC Inspector Ngowang Rango, along with 36 Bn CRPF personnel, raided the residence of Kongkang in Pinewood Colony here, under the supervision of Tirap SP Aditya.

The raid, conducted in the presence of EAC Laxmi Dodum and an independent witness, led to the recovery of 150.8 grams of suspected heroin in four plastic soap cases, valued at about Rs 1.5 lakh.

The operation was videographed via the e-Shakshya app for transparency, and a case under Sections 21(b)/25 NDPS Act, 1985, has been registered. The case is under investigation by SI Sono Dodum, the police informed. (DIPRO)