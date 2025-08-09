Raksha Bandhan symbolizes mutual trust: Guv

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Raksha Bandhan symbolizes mutual trust, emotional closeness and respect, and in a broader sense, calls upon men to uphold the dignity and safety of women with sincerity and brotherly affection, said Governor KT Parnaik while extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He expressed hope that the festival, rooted in the sacred bond between siblings, would continue to reinforce love, care, and a lifelong commitment to each other’s wellbeing.

The governor said that “Raksha Bandhan, meaning the ‘bond of protection’, reminds us of the duty to safeguard and support one another, within families and across society.”

“Beyond familial ties,” the governor stated, “Raksha Bandhan embodies the spirit of unity and harmony.

“It strengthens the social fabric by promoting empathy, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence among all communities,” he said.

“May this Raksha Bandhan bring joy to every home and reinforce the bonds of love, unity, and shared purpose in our collective journey towards peace and progress,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)