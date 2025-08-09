State assembly to hold special session on 18 Aug

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: A special session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held on 18 August to mark the conclusion of the golden jubilee celebrations of the House.

Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Friday chaired the 4th sitting of the business advisory committee to finalise the agenda for the special session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister PD Sona, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Nikh Kamin and Thangwang Wangham attended the meeting.

The committee plays a crucial role in streamlining legislative business to ensure effective and orderly conduct of the proceedings.

The month-long golden jubilee celebrations, which began on 4 July, will conclude with the special session aimed at reflecting on the state’s legislative journey since its inception in 1975.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began as a 33-member Provisional Assembly, was later expanded to a 60-member House.

Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in shaping policy and promoting grassroots democracy in the frontier state.

The sitting, held at the Speaker’s conference hall of the Assembly here, was chaired by Speaker Tesam Pongte, and was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, MLAs Nikh Kamin and Thangwang Wangham, APLA Secretary Tadar Meena, and Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang. (Speaker’s PR Cell, with PTI input)