Rise in dengue cases reported from Namsai

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: A sudden rise in dengue cases has been reported in Chongkham block of Namsai district, an official said.

The rise in dengue cases has been detected following daily surveillance and monitoring reports from the health facilities across the district, the official said.

In view of the rising positive cases, the Namsai district administration has declared Chongkham block as ‘dengue outbreak block’ to contain further spread of the disease, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa said in a public advisory.

To contain and prevent the spread of dengue, advisories have been issued in the public interest.

Residents have been advised to clean drainage system and fill up of potholes to avoid water stagnation in surrounding areas, get a blood test done and consult a doctor immediately in case of fever, use mosquito repellent creams during outdoor activities, wear full sleeve shirts and full pants and socks, and cover infants with mosquito net during sleep to prevent mosquito bite. (PTI)