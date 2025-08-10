Tenzin Zimba secures first rank in APPSCCE

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 9 Aug: Tenzin Zimba from Bomdila secured the 1st rank with a total of 1,312.75 marks in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024.

Hailing from Nyukmadung village in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district, Zimba has been serving as a law officer. Notably, he had also topped the APPSC law officer examination in 2022. He said that this was his first attempt at clearing the state’s most competitive examination, with his first preference being the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS).

Zimba graduated from the Gujarat National Law University in 2021, and joined the service as a law officer in 2022.

Alongside him, Tenzin Thekcho (59th rank) and Tenzing Tharpa Totpa (67th rank), also from Dirang circle, were congratulated by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering for their remarkable achievements.

He commended their dedication, perseverance, and hard work, stating, “Your efforts have truly paid off. May this milestone mark the beginning of an inspiring journey of service, leadership, and positive impact on society.”