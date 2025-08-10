Tributes paid to former CM Kalikho Pul on death anniversary

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday paid heartfelt tribute to her late husband and former chief minister Kalikho Pul on his ninth death anniversary, remembering him as a “true son of Arunachal Pradesh” whose life was dedicated to the welfare of its people.

In an emotional message, Pul said that although nine years have passed since his demise, “the pain of his absence remains as deep as the day he left us.”

She recalled his journey from humble beginnings to the highest office of the state, describing it as one marked by resilience, compassion and an unshakable commitment to justice.

“He worked tirelessly to reach the remotest corners, to listen to the unheard, and to bring hope where it was needed most,” she said.

Dasanglu described the former chief minister as her “greatest pillar of strength” and a leader who touched countless lives with humility, generosity, and a vision for a better future.

“Though he is no longer with us, his ideals live on in every act of kindness, in every voice that speaks for fairness, and in every dream for a stronger and united Arunachal,” she said, vowing to carry forward his legacy.

In Anjaw district, where Kalikho Pul hailed from, a solemn ceremony was organised to mark the occasion, with family members, well-wishers, government officials and members of the public offering floral tributes and recalling his contributions.

Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin described Pul as “a visionary leader with a clear vision for a developed Arunachal Pradesh,” lauding his inclusive approach and ability to bridge divides across the state’s diverse communities.

The event, attended by Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, Hawai SDO Dakli Gara, heads of departments, public leaders and community members, was seen as both a memorial and a reaffirmation of Pul’s ideals of compassion, integrity and inclusivity in governance.

Pul, who served briefly as chief minister in 2016, passed away in August the same year.