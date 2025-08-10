Li-Ning 12th Dorjee Khandu State Badminton C’ship begins

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Li-Ning 12th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship began at the Khelo India indoor stadium here on Saturday.

Over 500 shuttlers from all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with players from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy and Rajiv Gandhi University Sports Control Board are participating in the 5-day event, Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), the organizer of the event, informed in a release.

Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Mohesh Chai and Nampong MLA Laisam Simai attended the opening ceremony.

Dr Chai encouraged the young players to pursue sports with passion and dedication, while Simai highlighted the growing potential of badminton in the state and commended the ASBA’s efforts to provide a competitive platform for the young players.

The event promises high-level competitions, featuring matches in multiple age categories, with participants vying for top honours and a chance to represent the state at national-level events, the ASBA said.

The organizers expressed hope that the tournament would not only provide the young shuttlers an opportunity to showcase their talents but also inspire the next generation of players from the state.

The championship is being organized under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India, in collaboration with the Sports Department.