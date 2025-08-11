Declare exam date for TIO post

Editor,

The APPSC has recently declared the results of the APPSCCE-2024. The commission conducted the preliminary exam for the posts of assistant engineers and many other exams also. The vacancies of all these posts were advertised after the advertisement of the post of tourist information officer (TIO), which was made on 16 June, 2022, vide Memo No Psc-R(B)/04/2022, through the APPSC.

The commission should understand that people are not only after civil or engineering service; aspirants of TIO are also eagerly waiting for its exam, which has been pending for the last three years.

Therefore, through this esteemed daily, we aspirants appeal to the APPSC not to delay any more and declare the exam date for TIO post.

Max Gamin,

Polo Colony, Naharlagun