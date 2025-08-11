Outsiders hijacking civil services

Editor,

Arunachal Pradesh, a friend of everyone, is being exploited as a dumping ground for UPSC aspirants from other states. Outsiders are securing positions through the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS). Can we expect Manipur, Assam, Bihar, or Kerala to give our children seats in their prestigious exams?

Our government, whose primary responsibility is to uplift local people, has forgotten its mission. Arunachal is already a backward state, grappling with challenges in infrastructure, development, and education. The system meant to uplift our youths is now being used to serve outsiders, leaving local candidates disadvantaged.

The inclusion of general category candidates in the APCS is a grave injustice. Other states do not allow outsiders to claim reserved seats. Yet, Arunachal continues to provide such opportunities, denying our children the chance to compete on equal footing. Why is this being allowed, and why is this issue not being addressed in the Assembly?

If the government truly aims to uplift Arunachal, it must prioritize our children’s future. We need to demand reforms that protect the interests of our youths. It’s time to reclaim our state for our people. The government must focus on the aspirations of Arunachali youths, rather than allowing the system to be hijacked.

What purpose does voting for the government serve if it does not protect the interests of our youths? Where are the youth and student organizations in raising such critical issues? Have we ever heard of an Arunachali getting a civil service seat in another state? If general category candidates must be included, why not children of those who have served in Arunachal? This is not just an issue; it’s a slow erosion of our opportunities.

Why do we Arunachalis have to be so welcoming, as if we are beyond advanced to have an open calling like this. Will the politicians go and get elected in other states? Who can bring a change to this system?

Instead of fighting which tribe gets more seat, why not demand a fair system that works for the people of Arunachal and our kids. Let’s not allow this issue to slip further into the background.

Arunachali youth