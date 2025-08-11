NSS volunteers participate in mini-marathon, walkathon

PASIGHAT, 10 Aug: More than 90 NSS volunteers participated in a mini-marathon and walkathon which was flagged off by College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) Dean Prof A Herojit Singh here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The programme was sponsored by the Red Ribbon Club, Itanagar, and organized by the CHF NSS unit. The participants displayed placards reading ‘Spread happiness, not AIDS’, ‘Fight AIDS, not people with AIDS,’ and ‘Lead with care, not with fear’, among others.

The programme was coordinated by NSS PO Dr N Devachandra and Assistant Professor Dr PK Nimbolkar. Besides the volunteers, teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute took part in the walkathon.

“It concluded with a pledge to lead a life with healthy body and healthier mind,” the CHF informed in a release.