State BJP conducts plantation drive

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched its weeklong 79th Independence Day celebrations with an ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation programme at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Headquarters here.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of ITBP jawans and ITBP HQ Assistant Commander Kamal Kumar.

The programme was led by state BJP secretary Lori Mugli, and was attended by several state office bearers, newly appointed heads of morchas, state karyakartas, and IMC corporators.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar informed that the tree plantation drive marked the first event in a series of celebrations to be held at the mandal, district, and state levels.

Niglar said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a global superpower – “a fact recently demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, which destroyed a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist camp.”

He said that “India is now strong in its armed forces, equipped with advanced technology, and is developing the next-generation BrahMos missile under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”

He further noted that India has achieved the highest GDP growth rate under Modi’s leadership. Referring to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, Niglar said that the IMF has revised India’s GDP growth forecast upward to 6.4% for both FY-2026 and FY-2027, citing “a more favourable external environment compared to its April forecast.”

Emphasising India’s growing strength across defence, agriculture, and the economy, Niglar said that even the recently imposed 50% tariff by the US president “will not affect India’s growth trajectory.” He added that, after many years of independence from British rule, India’s rise through Atmanirbhar Bharat is a testament to its resilience and progress.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the party will organise the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage every citizen to hoist the national flag. From 11-14 August, BJP units across India will conduct cleanliness drives at freedom struggle memorials, war memorials, and other historically significant sites of the independence movement.

A Tiranga Yatra bike rally will also be held to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.