Make PRC mandatory for jobs

Editor, I am writing to bring to attention a critical issue impacting the job prospects of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh. It concerns the concerning trend of non-APST individuals being able to apply for, and successfully secure, jobs offered by the Arunachal government.

This practice stands in stark contrast to the employment policies prevalent in other Northeastern states, creating a clear disparity that disadvantages our own youths.

While individuals from outside Arunachal can seemingly compete for government positions within our state without stringent residential requirements, the same courtesy is not extended to Arunachalis seeking employment elsewhere in the region.

Take, for instance, the case of Assam. To apply for jobs offered by the Assam government, a permanent residential certificate (PRC) is often a mandatory requirement, ensuring that the opportunities primarily benefit their own domiciled citizens. This reciprocal protection, designed to safeguard local employment, is conspicuously absent in Arunachal’s current framework.

This double standard is deeply unfair. Our young graduates and job seekers, who are native to this land, are finding themselves at a disadvantage in their own state while being effectively barred from similar opportunities in neighboring states due to residential prerequisites.

I urge the Arunachal government to seriously look into this matter with the urgency it deserves. It is imperative that we implement a mandatory PRC requirement for all job applications within Arunachal, whether for temporary or permanent positions. This step is not about exclusion; it is about ensuring equity, protecting the interests of our indigenous population, and mirroring the protective measures adopted by other states in the region.

Concerned citizen