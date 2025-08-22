Regional level BSG event begins at KV No 1

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The opening ceremony of the KVS Tinsukia’s regional level ‘Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) Tritiya Sopan Testing Camp 2025-26’was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 1 here on Thursday.

The camp is being conducted under the guidance of Tinsukia Region KVS Deputy Commissioner T Pritam Singh, with coordination from the assistant commissioners from the KVS regional office.

KV No 1 Principal Dr Ram Kumar Singh Sikarwar welcomed all the officials, escort teachers and participants, encouraging scouts and guides to uphold the motto of ‘Be Prepared’ and contribute meaningfully to society.

More than 100 scouts and guides from different Kendriya Vidyalayas of the Tinsukia region are participating in the three-day camp. The training and testing programme will include knotting and pioneering skills, first aid and emergency readiness, mapping and estimation, community service activities, and discipline and leadership exercises.

Addressing the participants, Mamta Hembram highlighted the importance of the camp, which will instil values of discipline, leadership, teamwork and service among the students. She gave a detailed briefing about the activities and evaluations to be carried out during the camp.

The ceremony concluded with the flag break, formally declaring the camp open. The event set the tone for an inspiring and enriching journey of learning, service and self-development for all the participants.