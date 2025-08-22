AUS agri students visit KVK

NAMSAI, 21 Aug: A group of 25 fourth year students and faculty members of the agriculture faculty of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here visited the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Momong to witness climate resilient technologies.

During the interaction programme, KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua explained the impact of climate change being experienced by farmers in every sector of agriculture. He also elucidated the Indian Council of Agriculture Research’s efforts towards climate resilience in agriculture, along with the relevance of KVK activities.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhusmita S Boraexplained the climate resilient technologies for crops and livestock that are under trial in the district, and also spoke on integration of crops, animals, fishery and duckery units in farms for income generation.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr Shravani Sahanidemonstrated the use of leaf colour chart for efficient nitrogen management in crops to reduce greenhouse gas emission.

The students were also enlightened about various skill development opportunities, such as training for mushroom spawn production, quality planting material production, processing, apiculture, etc.

A discussion on management of parthenium weed was also held as part of the Parthenium Awareness Week.

The students were encouraged to plant trees on various occasions, keeping climate change in view.

This was followed by an in-depth interaction with the students and a visit to the KVK farm.